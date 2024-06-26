‘Pakistan stars accepted $2,500 for…’: Board to crack down on ‘undisciplined and careless’ stars

A report by ‘Jang’ newspaper claimed that some Pakistani players accepted an appearance fee as low as USD 2,500 per person to attend a meet and greet function in Dallas on the sidelines of the T20 World Cup 2024. It also claimed that another event ‘ A Night with Stars’, was canceled due to differences in payments to the captain, Babar Azam and other players. All these revelations will be analyzed during the autopsy of the elimination in the league phase, after the defeats against the tournament debutants, the United States, and their arch-rivals, India.

While the board has had four chairmen since December 2022, none of the senior management-level officials have been transferred or fired.

“It is now clear that if the players are today an undisciplined and careless bunch, the blame lies with some of the senior management who have treated them condescendingly in many ways, including in the termination of central contracts last year,” the source added.

Adding to the drama is speculation that the team is a house divided with Babar and spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi at odds over the captaincy.

Pakistan’s chaotic T20 World Cup campaign in the US is set to cause upheaval on the country’s cricket board and lead to the formulation of a code of conduct for players, who are drawing criticism for leading to their families with them and make paid appearances at promotional events. during the tournament.

A reliable source from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that president Mohsin Naqvi is furious with the performance of some senior officials and held them responsible for the indiscipline prevailing in the team, which failed to progress beyond the league stage.

“The PCB can be expected to lose senior management officials and also implement some strict policies for players in the future,” the source said.

He said the PCB is also expected to soon announce a policy decision on players not being allowed to have their families at ICC and other major events as part of its clean-up operation.

“The fact that so many players not only brought their wives and children to the World Cup, but even their parents, siblings, etc. stayed at the team hotel, has left the president dissatisfied,” the source said.

He said that when questions were asked about who gave permission to the players to take all their family members on tour, it came to light that some senior board officials were behind this decision.

“Some of these officials are not professionals but fans of the players and they have made many concessions to them which ultimately led to the World Cup debacle,” the source said.

He said the PCB chief had asked for a performance appraisal report of all senior management level officials as he is also not satisfied with the progress of work for the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled for early next year in Pakistan.

