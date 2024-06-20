Pakistan players asked to return home, skip holidays in US, Dubai and London

Pakistan’s early exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup has sparked a social media storm, with Babar Azam and his teammates facing continued criticism on social media. Internet outrage intensified when a video showing Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf getting into an altercation with a fan surfaced on social media. Several of his teammates took to X (formerly Twitter) to lend their support amid the controversy. Seeing Rauf’s teammates sharing posts in support of him, Pakistan’s discarded batsman Ahmed Shehzad shared a scathing post.

Shehzad, who has been in the news in recent weeks for his extreme criticism of Babar Azam and his team, said players should apologize to fans instead of sharing posts supporting Haris Rauf. Shezad even asked the said Pakistani cricketers to skip their foreign holidays and return to their home country.

“While we totally condemn what happened to Haris Rauf, it is also important that the poles put up by the players in support of Haris be removed from the fans due to his poor performance in the World Cup. It should have been an apology.” , said.

– Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) June 19, 2024

Shehzad feels that Pakistani cricketers, who are under fire, are trying to change the narrative by sharing such posts. Instead, Shehzad wants accountability, as the players haven’t earned anything in five years.

“It would be good if these players apologized to the nation, were ashamed and returned to Pakistan instead of spending holidays in the United States, England or Dubai. These posts by the players should not change the narrative and the fans should get answers for the poor performances of the players.

“Accountability is very important now. The same group of players have not won anything for our country in the last five years and have continued to prioritize personal milestones instead of Pakistan’s collective success,” Shehzad added.