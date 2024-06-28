Pakistan legend slams BCCI, says different rules for India in T20 World Cup 2024

Legendary Pakistani cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq has launched another scathing attack on Indian cricket, the BCCI and the scheduling of the 2024 T20 World Cup. After raising suspicions of possible ball tampering by the team of India, Inzamam has now criticized the World Cup schedule, which pre-decided India’s semi-final venue before the tournament began. Inzamam claimed it was an injustice and said Pakistan had never reaped such benefits. Inzamam lashed out at the team, stating that not having a reserve day for India’s semi-final was also decided beforehand to favor India.

In an interview with Hungama, a programme on Pakistan’s 24 News HD channel, Inzamam said: “If you look at both semi-finals, only the India-England match does not have a reserve day. This is because India has won all its matches and will qualify for the final if the match is abandoned.”

“There are different rules for each match!” Inzamam said.

“When Pakistan was in a strong position in the Asia Cup, suddenly we had a reserve day for just one match,” he said, suggesting that India would have a favourable scenario on each occasion.

“India has so much power right now that not even England can do anything. Cricket is run by one force,” Inzamam said.

“It’s not the Big Three anymore, it’s the Big One,” he said.

“India and England k match main reserve day nahi Kuin Kay India k India at the top of the table until the main final chala jayega” “Asian Cup jab main PAK strong position main on reserve day tau sirf aik k liye tha” “Big3 is not just Big1” – @Inzamam08 image.twitter.com/ymberW5tsw —M (@anngrypakiistan) June 26, 2024

Responding to Inzamam’s comments, the show host said that the financial advantage that the BCCI possesses is a factor, but it should not come in the way of fair and equitable decision-making in cricket.

Inzamam had earlier claimed that India might have tampered with the ball during their Super 8 match against Australia as Arshdeep Singh was able to generate reverse swing as early as the 15th over. India captain Rohit Sharma strongly refuted the allegations and urged Inzamam to look at things with an “open mind”.