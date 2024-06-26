Pakistan Great accuses Arshdeep Singh of ball tampering, asks umpires to ‘open their eyes’

Former Pakistan captains Inzamam-ul-Haq and Saleem Malik have accused India pacer Arshdeep Singh and the team of tampering with the ball conditions during their T20 World Cup Super 9 match against Australia. Inzamam said India must have tampered with the ball in the middle to help Arshdeep get a reverse swing with the new ball. Inzamam and Malik also criticized the referees for not being alert to the situation, with the latter even suggesting that the referees favor certain teams, adding that India is one of them.

Inzamam noted that achieving a reverse swing with the new ball is difficult unless the condition is altered.

“When Arshdeep Singh was bowling the 15th over, there was reverse swing. With the new ball, it is too early. This means that the ball was manipulated around the 12th or 13th over to get reverse swing. Therefore, the umpires must keep his eyes open,” Inzamam said during a discussion on 24 News.

“There is a saying that referees keep their eyes closed in some teams and India is one of them. I remember I was fined for reporting a similar situation during a match against Pakistan,” Malik said.

Inzamam also suggested that the umpires would have taken extreme measures if there had been a Pakistani player in that situation.

“If this was the case with Pakistan’s bowlers, there would have been a lot of debate about it. If Arshdeep’s ball is going backwards in the 15th over, clearly something was done to him,” Inzamam added.

Two former Pakistan captains, Saleem Malik and Inzmam ul Haq, accused Arshdeep Singha and India of tempering the ball. 2023: @MdShami11 There was a chip in the ball: Hasan Raza 2024: Arshdeep ball spins backwards, serious work has been done on mtlb ball: Inzamam ul Haq image.twitter.com/YXmIuPatrd —Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) June 25, 2024

Meanwhile, Arshdeep leads the wicket-taking charts for India in the ongoing tournament. With figures of 3 for 37, Arshdeep also moved up to second place in the tournament’s wicket-taker table with 15 wickets in six games with Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi at the top with 16 wickets in seven games.

After the match, Arshdeep credited Jasprit Bumrah for his brilliant bowling throughout the tournament.

“I think a lot of credit goes to Jassi bhai (Jasprit Bumrah) because he puts a lot of pressure on the batsmen – he gives them, what, three or four runs in an over – so the batsmen come hard at me, and I just have to try to bowl.” my best ball and there are many chances of getting wickets there,” he said.