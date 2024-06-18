Pakistan Cricket Board breaks silence on Haris Rauf’s altercation with fan at T20 WC

A video of Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf getting into an altercation with a fan in the United States has gone viral. Following the incident, former and current players came together to defend Rauf. Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter) threatening “legal action against the individual responsible”.

“We strongly condemn the heinous incident involving Haris Rauf. These types of actions against our players are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Those involved must immediately apologize to Haris Rauf, otherwise we will take legal action against the person responsible,” reads the statement published by Naqvi on X.

The incident took place in the afternoon when Rauf was seen walking with his wife. Rauf became furious with the man. It appeared that the anonymous individual made comments towards the player. Some onlookers stopped Rauf from attacking the man who was heading towards him.

A heated argument between Haris Rauf and a fan in the United States. pic.twitter.com/d2vt8guI1m -Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 18, 2024

Even Rauf’s wife tried to stop him, but the talented pacer managed to get out of her grip. The man and Rauf yelled at each other several times, but onlookers did a fantastic job keeping them from hitting each other.

Many cricketers have stood up in support of the 30-year-old pacer.

“It is the fans’ right to criticize us for our performances. We accept it and try to learn from it. It is not OK to attack anyone personally in the presence of their family, it is unacceptable. How would you feel if someone attacked you personally while you were with your family? #HarisRauf @HarisRauf14,” reads a tweet by Shadab Khan on X.

Teammate Hasan Ali also condemned fans for getting personal and urged them to be respectful of players’ families.

“I’ve seen a video circulating online about Harry @HarisRauf and I urge all my dearest cricket fans to remember that criticism can be constructive without being hurtful. Let’s keep the debate respectful and considerate with the players’ families. Let’s foster love and peace. and respect for the GAME We all want Pakistan cricket to grow, love you all,” Hasan Ali wrote in ‘X’.

The Pakistan team is dispersing from the United States with some players returning home while others will be vacationing in the US and the UK. The players are currently in the process of overcoming the last two weeks in which the former T20 World Cup champions were eliminated from the group stage of the T20 World Cup.