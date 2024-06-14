‘Other Pakistan players cover 2 km in 10 minutes, Azam Khan takes…’: Physical excavation of a former star in the middle of the T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has reignited the debate over Azam Khan’s fitness, amid the wicketkeeper-batsman’s poor form in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Azam has been criticized for his physical fitness and the youngster has not been able to justify selecting him in the team for the tournament. During a recent interaction on PTV Sports, Hafeez shared an interesting anecdote about Azam’s fitness regime. Hafeez revealed that during his time as Pakistan’s Director of Cricket, Azam was assigned a six-week fitness programme.

However, Hafeez did not make any changes to the player, while his stamina also decreased.

“When Azam Khan joins a training program, six weeks later he is the same weight he started with. His fat levels are the same. The entire Pakistan team can cover two kilometers in 10 minutes, while Azam Khan will take 20 minutes to cover the distance,” Hafeez said on PTV Sports.

Hafeez also questioned Azam’s professionalism and dedication while representing Pakistan, adding that he has already been given too much time to work on his fitness.

“Being thin or too big is never a problem for me, but you have to work according to the needs of the game. You need to bring your fitness to the required level. We gave him a fitness plan, but he (Azam) couldn’t.” You are in the team because of your talent, but if you are fit you have to respond. You’re the only one on the team where we’ve made concessions in terms of fitness,” he added.

Azam has received strong criticism towards former players. He was also dropped from the team for the match against India and Canada.

In 13 T20I matches, Azam Khan has an average of 8.80 with a strike rate of 133.33 and his highest score is 30 not out.