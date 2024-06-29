‘Orange alert’ issued for Delhi amid warnings of heavy rainfall in coming days

The IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Delhi due to heavy rainfall over the next four days.

New Delhi:

Delhi is likely to receive very heavy rains over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today, a day after the monsoon hit the city with the heaviest downpour in 88 years.

The IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy rainfall for the next four days.

“Delhi is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day, with an even heavier spell anticipated on Sunday and Monday,” the IMD said.

Parts of Delhi, including Rohini and Burari, received rain this morning.

The weather office has forecast moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next seven days.

According to the IMD, moderate rain is defined as rain that falls between 7.6 and 35.5 mm in a day, and heavy rain is defined as rain that falls between 64.5 and 124.4 mm in a day.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The maximum temperature is likely to stabilise around 32 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The humidity level stood at 80 percent.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the “moderate” category with a reading of 108 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An IQA between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The monsoon arrived in Delhi on Friday, wreaking devastation on a city unprepared for a three-hour downpour that caused the roof of Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 to collapse, killing one person and grounding flight operations, and flooded many parts of the capital.

Another seven people died in rain-related incidents.

The national capital recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall on Friday, the highest figure since 1936 for the month of June.

According to the IMD, 228.1 mm of rain was recorded at Safdarjung, the main weather station of the city, 192.8 mm at Lodhi Road, Mausam Bhavan, 150.4 mm at Ridge, 106.6 mm at Palam and 66. 3mm in Ayanagar.

