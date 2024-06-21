Opposition versus center as protests intensify

The central government and the agency conducting the exams have come under fire as multiple exam fiascos have been reported in the country recently. The opposition has been launching a scathing attack on the government and the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam as well as the cancellation of UGC-NET. However, the Education Ministry has assured the students that their interests will be protected and strict action will be taken against the culprits.

In defense of the Central System

NEET creates a national talent pool as the entrance exam selects eligible medical aspirants from across the country. Students who qualify for the exam are eligible for admission to the best medical schools in the country.

The exam creates a level playing field for students across the country as aspirants from all states benefit from the system.

The Center has time and again introduced measures to conduct fair and error-free entrance examinations in the country. Earlier it set up an independent body to conduct entrance examinations. The idea has merit and any flaws that exist in the system will be rectified.

Why is the opposition attacking the Centre?

Some opposition leaders have demanded the sacking of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Most prominent among them is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has demanded scrapping of the medical entrance exam.

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale also joined the opposition chorus with a post on “The useless NTA is complicit in this.”

While Tamil Nadu had opposed the NEET exam from the beginning, the attacks have intensified recently following the latest paper leak report.

DMK demands removal of NEETs

Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK has accused the NTA of spoiling the sanctity of NEET. The party sought to eliminate the national test to “protect the sanctity of the education sector.”

The state assembly even passed a bill seeking to exempt Tamil Nadu from the ambit of the exam. The bill was sent to the Center for presidential approval.

Karnataka is also considering a similar stance

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the NEET controversy. The minister warned of student unrest across the country and asked the Supreme Court to take action. “The central government canceled the National Eligibility Test (NET) on Wednesday night. It is playing with the careers of the country’s youth. The NEET scandal should be investigated by the CBI. If the youth want to get justice, the CBI should investigate the matter,” said Mr. Patil.





