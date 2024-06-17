Opposition targets govt over Bengal train accident, minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responds

New Delhi:

The train accident in Bengal that took place this morning heralded the return of an angry opposition, fresh from its vastly improved performance in the recently concluded general elections. From former railway ministers Lalu Yadav and Mamata Banerjee to several Congress and Sharad Pawar NCP leaders, social media platforms have been abuzz with angry accusations, demanding that the government take responsibility for the deaths of nine people and the injuries to 50 others. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tried to stem the tide, saying “this is not the time for politics.”

Three coaches of the Kolkata-bound Kanchanjunga Express derailed early this morning when a goods train hit them from behind near Rangapani station near New Jalpaiguri. The casualties would have been greater if the parcel car and the guard car had not been behind.

In the afternoon, Mr. Vaishnaw reached the spot. “The rescue operation is over, now we focus on restoration. This is not the time for politics,” he said, responding to questions about opposition criticism.

“This government is only interested in elections… How to go for hacking… how to go for manipulation… They don’t take care of the comforts… The bathrooms are dirty and there are dirty things on the bedding… “They do not take care of railway staff,” Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said shortly afterwards.

Ms Banerjee handled the railway portfolio from 2009 to 2011 during the second term of the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. She also held the ministry for less than two years in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.

However, the first to come out of the block was Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Yadav, who handled the railway portfolio during the first term of the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. “Who is responsible for the continuous train accidents in the country?” read his post on X, formerly Twitter.

The attack on Congress was led by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who accused the BJP-led government of indulging in “total mismanagement of the Railway Ministry”.

“As a responsible opposition, it is our bounden duty to highlight how the Modi government has systematically turned the Railway Ministry into a ‘camera-driven’ self-promotion platform! Today’s tragedy is another reminder of this stark reality,” he said. .

Rahul Gandhi of Congress underlined this point and said, “As a responsible opposition, we will continue to raise questions about this appalling negligence and hold the government to account.”

“Passenger safety and travel on Indian railways is becoming a matter of concern,” reads a rough translation of a Hindi post by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“The railway accidents that have occurred in the last 10 years are a result of the negligence and mismanagement of the central government. We will continue to raise our voice against this,” Congress leader Deepender Hooda told reporters.

The official congressional leadership responded with a list of the major train accidents of the last decade, with a breakdown of the number of people killed and injured in each of them.

Major train accidents occurred during Modi government 👇 May 26, 2014

Gorakhdham Express

25 people died

more than 50 injured November 20, 2016

Indore-Patna Express

150 people died

More than 150 people injured August 23, 2017

Kaifiyat Express

70 people injured August 18, 2017

Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express

23 people… — Congress (@INCIndia) June 17, 2024

Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party noted that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, then Union Railway Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government, had resigned taking responsibility for the 1999 Gasal train accident.

“But Ashwini Vaishnav in the Modi government, who had two major railway accidents during his tenure, never accepted responsibility for the railway accident… The railway bill is only to promote the Modi government by installing a selfie booth, not for railway safety. passengers,” the party published in X.