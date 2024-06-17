Opposition seeks leader in Lok Sabha, but it may not be Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has also decided to represent Sonia Gandhi’s constituency, Raebareli, in parliament.

Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, who is expected to take over the responsibilities of leader of the opposition in the 18th Lok Sabha, is not willing to take up the post, party sources have confided. Three senior leaders, Kumari Selja, Gaurav Gogoi and Manish Tiwari, are being considered for the post, sources said.

The Opposition will have a leader in the Lok Sabha after a decade of its vastly improved performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. Ninety-nine of its 232 seats come from Congress and, as the largest party in the opposition seats, it is expected to name the leader of the opposition.

Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra was widely cited as the reason for the push for Congress (the party won 44 seats in 2014 and 52 in 2019), was expected to take on more responsibility in parliament. There has been considerable pressure on him from various leaders on this point.

The post would have given him Cabinet rank, helped coordinate better with allies in the INDIA bloc and helped the Congress project a strong face by leading the opposition’s attack on the BJP in the Lok Sabha.

But sources said Gandhi, who even resigned as party chief after the defeat in 2019, does not like it. Since then he has avoided taking any position, the sources added.

He will give up Wayanad, where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to compete.

The other family stronghold in Uttar Pradesh, Amethi, is already back in Congress hands, with former Gandhi family aide KL Sharma edging out former BJP Union minister Smriti Irani.

Gandhi Vadra did not contest the general elections, preferring to focus on campaigning for the party. Sources said she had reservations about the three Gandhis being in Parliament, worried that this would give ammunition to the BJP for its charge of “dynastic politics”. Sonia Gandhi is a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of parliament.