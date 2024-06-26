Opposition MPs appeal to President Om Birla

New Delhi:

Om Birla’s re-election to the post of Lok Sabha Speaker – a formality as the BJP-led ruling coalition always had the necessary numbers – was followed by a flurry of congratulatory messages and appeals to the Kota MP to lead a Impartial chamber – from opposition leaders, including Congress’s Rahul Gandhi.

Opposition MPs, who backed Congress’s Kodikunnil Suresh, struck several common notes, including urging Birla, a three-time BJP MP from Kota, Rajasthan, to ensure impartiality in the conduct of the House and give time to his members to express their concerns. and criticism.

The reference, made openly by some, was to the shocking mass suspension of parliamentarians last year.

READ | Be impartial, defend the Constitution”: MPs from the opposition to Om Birla

Nearly two-thirds of the opposition were expelled by Birla amid vociferous protests over various issues, including a security breach that month. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, re-elected to the 18th Lok Sabha from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, called the suspensions a “betrayal of democracy”.

Today, after a rare election for the post of Speaker – traditionally a unanimous election to underline the good conduct of the House – Rahul Gandhi of the Congress – was the first opposition leader to speak, and he immediately criticized the two newcomers. -Speaker time.

READ | Rahul Gandhi debuts as opposition leader with a strong message

“I trust that they will allow us to speak. The question is not how efficiently the House is run… but to what extent India’s voice is heard. So the idea that the House can be run efficiently, silencing the voice of the opposition – is an undemocratic idea, and this election has shown that people expect the opposition to defend the Constitution,” said Gandhi, now leader of the opposition.

Gandhi contested and won the Congress’s Raebareli stronghold in Uttar Pradesh and its Wayanad stronghold in Kerala. He will deliver the latter and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest the bypoll.

The Congress leader was followed by Akhilesh Yadav, whose Samajwadi Party is a member of the INDIA bloc and the third-largest party in the Lok Sabha, thanks to an impressive showing in Uttar Pradesh.

“We hope the opposition’s voice is not crushed…we hope there are no more expulsions,” Yadav said, urging Om Birla to ensure equal treatment to all MPs.

READ | “I hope the suspension of MPs…”: Akhilesh Yadav to the president

“We hope that they give equal respect to all MPs…we will support all their fair decisions (but) we hope that it is not just the opposition that is kept in check,” said Yadav, who won the Kannauj seat.

Similar appeals were made by Trinamool’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay and DMK’s TR Baalu.

Bandyopadhyay, whose party objected to K Suresh’s nomination yesterday, said the functioning of the House depended on maintaining parliamentary democratic practice.

“I firmly believe, as far as parliamentary democratic practice is concerned, that the House belongs to the opposition. This attitude must be adopted by the ruling party,” he said.

He referred to the mass suspension of deputies last year and described it as “undesirable.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Baalu ​​reminded the new president that he no longer belongs to any party.

“You may have been elected by my friends in the BJP (but) now there can be no politics between you and the powers that be. You have to treat the opposition and the ruling party equally. Please be impartial,” he said.

Praise from the prime minister to the president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Mr Birla and stated that the Kota legislator will play an important role in ensuring that the House meets the expectations of the people.

READ | PM praises President Om Birla: ‘Key bills passed under his leadership’

“I congratulate you on behalf of the entire House and look forward to your guidance over the next five years,” the Prime Minister said, adding: “Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy.”

This was only the third election for a Lok Sabha speaker since independence.

The vote took place after the Congress forced a contest and fielded eight-time MP K Suresh. However, numbers were always on Mr Birla’s side; He obtained 297 votes compared to 232 in the opposition election.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get the latest NDTV updates in your chat.