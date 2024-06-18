Only 8% of California rivers and streams have gauges that track flow

In the face of climate change and worsening drought cycles, California water managers have increasingly focused on accurately monitoring water resources. The snow cover in the Sierra Nevada is measured with sensors and aerial images, the levels of reservoirs are recorded electronically and the movement of water through aqueducts is distributed based on rights and contracts.

However, there is another key water metric that California has never adequately measured: the flow of rivers and streams.

New research by UC Berkeley scientists has found that only 8% of the state’s rivers and streams are equipped with gauges, devices that measure the level and speed of water movement.

He study , published in the journal Nature Sustainability, details the large portions of the state’s waterways that are unmonitored and examines the consequences for humans and wildlife as climate change intensifies the water cycle, alters watersheds, and threatens fish and other vulnerable species. The researchers also described methods for California to select new monitoring locations to expand its current meter network.

“We can’t manage what we don’t measure,” said Lucy Andrews, lead author and researcher in the Department of Environmental Science, Policy and Management at UC Berkeley.

Former investigation has shown that not only are many California rivers over-allocated, but also existing water rights far exceed the average offer of many rivers. Inadequate data collection adds to these chronic problems, the study authors said.

“If we don’t know how much water is flowing through our rivers and streams, it is very difficult to make decisions about how to allocate it,” said study co-author Ted Grantham. “We need to know how much water is available and how much water is being used. And California is really deficient in both areas.”

Poor monitoring not only hampers the state’s ability to monitor supplies and manage flooding, it also clouds our understanding of how water diversions and drought exacerbated by a warming climate are endangering fish and other species. aquatic, Grantham said.

A stream gauge near Pine Flat Dam on the Kings River measures discharge downstream of the dam. (Ted Grantham/UC Berkeley)

“The only way we know there is enough water left in a river for environmental benefit is if we measure it,” said Grantham, a river scientist and associate professor of cooperative extension. “And if we’re failing, if we don’t have the ability to know how much water is there, it only takes a small period of time for a river to dry up, which will have extremely negative impacts on the species to worry about.”

California is recognized as a global biodiversity hotspot, with freshwater species among the most endangered in the world. The list of fish species at risk of extinction includes Chinook salmon, rainbow trout, green sturgeon and wintering delta smelt.

“More monitoring of these critical streams is needed to protect these vulnerable species,” Andrews said. “If we maintain the status quo, and if we don’t know how much water is in rivers and streams, we are essentially dooming some of our freshwater species.”

In another recent report , researchers from the Public Policy Institute of California assessed the dire threats to freshwater biodiversity in the state. Studies have found that about half of California’s native aquatic species are highly vulnerable to extinction this century, and researchers said that with climate change accelerating, the state needs to quickly adopt new types of conservation plans and approaches to save species.

“There are no protections for the vast majority of species we could lose,” the researchers wrote. To reverse the decline of freshwater ecosystems, they said, business-as-usual management approaches will likely not be successful and “bold, perhaps even risky, innovations in policy and management are needed.”

While the institute’s proposals for “climate-smart” conservation plans outline strategies to reverse species declines, UC Berkeley researchers focus on the critical role of stream flow monitoring data in making management decisions. of water and the protection of ecosystems.

Among other findings, Grantham and Andrews determined that only about 9% of the state’s 817 large dams have an active gauge, either upstream or downstream, and that about 29% of the watersheds with the greatest diversity of aquatic species are monitored.

They found that there are especially low numbers of flowmeters in watersheds minimally disturbed by people. In areas that have been largely unaffected by nearby development or diversions, less than 1% of streams are covered by an active gauge.

This shows a particular need to expand flow measurements along these streams, Andrews said, which is where “we can start to see the footprints of climate change in the hydrology.”

Their analysis also found regional differences, with more gauges in streams that are heavily used for agriculture in the Central Valley, and significantly less monitoring in other areas, such as streams in parts of the Sierra Nevada, Southern California, the North Coast, the northern Lahontan Region and the Scott and Shasta Rivers in the Klamath River Basin.

These differences in regional data collection are a major problem, the authors said.

“If we are missing certain regions, we can’t necessarily talk about the holistic impacts of climate change on California’s waterways and on the water resources available to the economy, cities and farms,” ​​Andrews said. “What’s happening on the North Coast is not going to be the same as what’s happening in the Imperial Valley, it’s not going to be the same as what’s happening in Monterey. And so if we don’t have meters in all these places, we’re really flying blind.”

Researchers examined 814 active meters and modeled scenarios in which more meters are installed across the state. They said adding 500 meters to the network could more than double the length of streams monitored.

They recognized that this expansion would be expensive because each meter can cost up to $40,000 to install and then require additional funds to maintain. They said expanding the network will require substantial investments by state, federal and local agencies, as well as water districts.

“With the right investment, better networks can be designed and built,” Grantham said. “Having more information about how much water is in our rivers and streams will help us better manage rivers and streams.”

Many state and federal officials are working to address the shortfalls but lack resources, Andrews said, adding that he hopes the study can help inform the Legislature’s efforts to prioritize funding.

TO Previous analysis A study led by the Nature Conservancy found that 89% of “major streams” in California are poorly monitored.

Other water experts agree that California should collect more data on rivers and streams, as well as groundwater.

“Without accurate information about the quantity and quality of water in our rivers and streams, and in our groundwater basins, it is extremely difficult to develop effective policies to manage our water more successfully and sustainably,” said Peter Gleick, lead researcher and co-founder of the Pacific Institute.

“A major gauge expansion would allow us to more accurately monitor and enforce water rights allocations, determine the ecological conditions and needs of threatened and endangered fisheries, and improve California’s resilience to both floods and droughts,” Gleick said. Recent advances in technology, she said, may also allow the deployment of more real-time “smart” meters that measure not only flow but also water quality, temperature and other measures of waterway health.

Scientists have found similar gaps in monitoring flows in regions around the world. Studies have also shown that there has been a long term decline in the number of operational flow meters in the United States due to lack of funding.

Inadequate river flow data has long been recognized as a problem in California, and in 2019 the state legislature passed SB 19, a law that directed state agencies develop a plan to address gaps and install more meters.

In 2022, state water agencies released their plan for prioritizing the installation of more meters.

“A robust and reliable flow measurement network can help state, federal and local agencies manage water resources more effectively to realize multiple benefits and help avoid conflicts,” said Teresa Connor, Northern Region Manager of the State Department of Water Resources.

Connor said in an email that about 1,000 current meters are currently operating and reporting data in the state. Many of them are maintained by the United States Geological Survey, while the Department of Water Resources operates about 300 meters.

Connor said since the plan was completed, the state agency has begun upgrading or reactivating about 50 meters and is working with the USGS to bring an additional 11 meters online with available funding.

“The USGS works closely with many partner agencies in California to identify high-quality flow monitoring needs for approximately 500 flow stations,” said Paul Laustsen, USGS spokesman. “This collaboration means we work together to avoid duplication, ensure critical sites are prioritized for monitoring, and provide reliable, unbiased, critical data to address the water issues facing California.”

In addition to the federal funds that have been allocated for stream monitoring, the USGS has been awarded a four-year state contract totaling nearly $1.2 million to help address gaps in California’s meter network.