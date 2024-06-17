Once a fierce competitor of Sachin Tendulkar, this Pakistan great’s helpless admission: ‘We are declining’

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has opened up about the team’s elimination from the T20 World Cup. Pakistan failed to exit the group stage after losing to the United States and India respectively. India and the United States secured their place in the Super 8 stage of Group A, finishing first and second with seven and five points, respectively. With Pakistan failing to get out of the group stage for the first time in the T20 World Cup, Inzamam hinted at changes in the team and admitted that the team is on the decline.

Inzamam pointed out how Pakistan has managed to perform better than other teams in T20s but their performance has not been up to the mark of late.

“Our cricket is going down. I’m not saying this because of the loss against the United States. We also lost against Ireland (before the World Cup). We lost against the third New Zealand team at home and also against England. Before this, our Las Performances in T20 format have been better than others, but our cricket has been on a downward trajectory lately. I am not saying we should sack some players and get new ones, but the PCB needs to have a dialogue on the reason behind such a decline. Inzamam said in his Youtube channel.

Pakistan’s elimination was confirmed on Friday when the United States joined arch-rival India as the second team in Group A in the Super Eight round, following a loss in Florida.

Pakistan cricketers are at risk of the PCB reviewing their central contracts and reducing their salaries following their early exit from the T20 World Cup.

According to a report, the board said some officials and former players had advised PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi to re-evaluate central contracts awarded to players during the tenure of his predecessor Zaka Ashraf.

Pakistan opened their campaign with a Super Over upset against co-hosts United States before facing a close six-run defeat against arch-rivals India. However, they defeated Canada by seven wickets but it was too late for Babar and company to make their case for the second round. In the final match of the group stage, Pakistan will take on Ireland in Florida on Sunday.