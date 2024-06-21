On wedding rumors between Sania Mirza and Mohammed Shami, tennis icon’s father Imran reacts strongly

Sania Mirza and Mohammed Shami are two of the most successful sportspersons the country has seen in recent decades. Sania is India’s best tennis player, while Shami is a champion bowler, and her strong performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup catapulted the Indian cricket team to the final. Recently, a rumor started doing the rounds that Sania Mirza and Mohammed Shami were getting married.

While Sania and Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik divorced earlier this year, Shami is also separated from his wife Hasin Jahan.

However, the wedding rumors are not true. Sania Mirza’s father Imran told NDTV: “This is all rubbish. She has never even met him.”

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza recently embarked on a sacred journey to Hajj, about five months after she announced that he had broken up with her husband, cricketer Shoaib Malik. Sania, who also retired from professional tennis, recently worked as a pundit for the prestigious French Open 2024. Taking to social media, the Indian sports icon revealed that she is now preparing for a “transformative experience”, from which she hopes to return as a better human being.

In a social media post on Sunday, Sania wrote: “As I prepare for this transformative experience, I humbly ask forgiveness for any errors and shortcomings.”

Sania further said that she hopes that Allah accepts her prayers and guides her on this blessed path.

She added, “I am deeply fortunate and immensely grateful. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I embark on this journey of a lifetime. I hope to return a better human being with a humble heart and a stronger Imaan.”

Sania was also recently seen on a famous comedy show where she spoke to comedian Kapil Sharma about her decorated career, especially her association with Martina Hingis in 2015-16.

During the conversation, Sania shared, “I think every woman sitting on this couch can understand this… when you hit a streak (consecutive wins), athletes like to call it being ‘in the zone’… Honestly, “I think that’s the best way I can describe what Martina and I had during those six months.”