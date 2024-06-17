On T20 World Cup capitulation, Babar Azam throws team under the bus. He says: “I can’t play…”

Pakistan captain Babar Azam rued the mistakes his team made against India and the United States in their previous Group A matches, even as the former champions bid farewell to the T20 World Cup with a three-wicket consolation win over Ireland in Lauderhill. Babar was there to see Pakistan come home against the Irish team as they posted an unbeaten 32 in a chase of 107 that they almost ruined. “I think in the bowling the conditions were right for our players. But in batting we made few mistakes in the matches against USA and India. When you lose wickets, the pressure is on you,” Babar said at the presentation ceremony after the game.

“Sir, I have said this before that everyone is discouraged (by our performance). We did not play as a team. This is not because of one individual as we lost as a team. It is not just the captain. I cannot play for all the players because there are 11 players in the World Cup because each player has an assigned role and we have to sit down and figure out what needs to be done. “We don’t play as a team,” Babar said in the post-match press conference.

Pakistan lost its first two Group A matches against India and the United States before beating Canada and Ireland.

However, Babar was happy that his team finished the tournament with a victory.

“Yes, we finished well. We took early wickets with the ball. But with the bat, we didn’t finish well. We lost consecutive wickets, but in the end we got over the line.” Babar said Pakistan will have to regroup quickly, although he did not give any definitive answer on his future as captain.

“Let’s see what the team needs, I will accept it. We have a good group of players, we have to go home, talk and see where we are missing and then come back,” he added.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was later named player of the match, said they did not play the right type of cricket in the tournament.

“We have not played the type of cricket that our country demands, we have some areas to improve. It is difficult (the result),” Afridi said.

Ireland captain Paul Stirling said they never managed to get the team balance right.

“It’s about getting that balance right. T20… we probably won’t have it this time. It’s been a tough couple of weeks. We’ll come back, regroup and see if we can come back stronger,” he said.

