On Sam Pitroda’s return, what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told NDTV

New Delhi:

Congress’ Sam Pitroda, who resigned as its overseas unit chief in the run-up to the general elections, is back in power. He will be reinstated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview with NDTV.

“Sometimes I think that the party (Congress), in a well-planned way, does this. I don’t think they (the members) do it alone. Then they are kept out of the party for a few days. Then they come back to the mainstream “Prime Minister Modi had said in May.

“That’s what they did with their guru in the United States. He has resigned. Now he will return in a while… It is a well-thought-out strategy to create confusion in the country, change the atmosphere, create new problems, force his opponents to react to these issues,” he told NDTV.

Sam Pitroda had resigned from his position after his two consecutive statements caused great controversy.

In an exclusive interview with The Statesman in early May, the Congress leader had described India as “…a diverse country…where people in the East look like Chinese, people in the West look like Arabs, “People from the North look like maybe white people and people from the South look like Africans.”

It had sparked accusations of racism and colonial mentality. With the controversy over Mr. Pitroda’s earlier comments yet to die down, Congress found itself putting out fires on multiple fronts. Congress found itself putting out fires on multiple fronts.

In April, PItroda had made a comment on inheritance tax in the United States that had drawn a fierce attack from the BJP.

He had cited the inheritance tax as an example of “new policies that can help prevent the concentration of wealth” that should be discussed and debated. Congress, he added, always helps people at the bottom of the pyramid. economical.

Prime Minister Modi had pointed out that if elected, the Congress would redistribute people’s personal wealth among the “insiders” and would not even spare women’s mangalsutras.