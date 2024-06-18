On Gary Kirsten criticizing Babar Azam and company for no unity Former President of Pakistan speaks about ‘FIR’. He then he says…

Gary Kirsten, former South African star batsman and current coach of the Pakistan cricket team, made headlines on Monday. The reason: an alleged comment by the former India coach about the lack of unity in the team, led by Babar Azam. Kirsten, who won the 2011 World Cup as India coach, was appointed Pakistan coach a few weeks before the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, Pakistan’s performance was not good at all. The runners-up of the T20 World Cup 2022 were eliminated from the group stage.

Pakistan started with a loss against debutants United States and then also lost to arch-rival India. Although the team won against Canada and Ireland, it was not enough for the team to enter the ‘Super 8’ stage.

A day after Pakistan’s final group match against Ireland on Sunday, Kirsten’s comment went viral. Pakistan’s former president Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi, who was the country’s 13th president, was involved in the development. He was commenting on a post by a seasoned journalist, which had a viral quote from Gary Kirsten.

Journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq quoted Gary Kirsten as saying: “There is no unity in the Pakistan team. They call it a team, but it is not a team. They don’t support each other; everyone is separate, right and left. I have worked with many teams, but I have never seen a situation like this.

Arif Alvi reposted the statement and wrote the following:

“For us in Pakistan there is an easy solution to this serious allegation.

“This is an attack on the solidarity and integrity of Pakistan. We have information from credible sources (encrypted) that cannot be revealed that he is working under the direct influence of foreign interests against our ideology. The PCB boss has ordered immediate action that includes registration of FIR in all cricket playing centers of Pakistan and his name appears in the ECL.

“To Gary! Don’t worry, the above… is just a play on words. Do your best to save our beleaguered cricket team.”

