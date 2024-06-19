On CCTV, woman accused of murder at Rajouri Garden Burger King is seen taking the Delhi Metro

The woman’s role in the crime is being investigated.

New Delhi:

A man was shot dead last night inside a Burger King outlet in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The outlet’s CCTV footage shows the victim, Aman, taking a table where a woman was already waiting.

Moments later, the defendant arrived and shot him several times. The woman later disappeared with Aman’s phone and wallet.

Police found nothing but a bus ticket and a phone charger in his pockets. Police sources said a gang rivalry led to the murder. CCTV video shows the victim inside a bus.

Aman, sources said, had been called to the food stall as part of a trap.

New footage has emerged showing the woman going through a security check and passing through the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates of a tube station after touching her ticket. CCTV footage from the Burger King outlet shows the woman ordering food and looking at the surveillance camera.

The woman’s role in the crime is being investigated. The woman, according to police sources, has a criminal record and attempts are being made to locate her.

Witnesses told police that two shooters entered the fast food establishment around 9:45 p.m. and fired at least 15 shots at the victim. The shooters and their accomplice, who was waiting outside during the shooting, fled the scene on two-wheelers.

“We received a call around 9:45 pm from Rajouri Garden. Officers responded and rushed to the spot. Later special teams were mobilized,” senior police officer Vichitra Veer said. “We are trying to establish the identities of the three shooters.”