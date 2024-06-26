On CCTV, 30-year-old employee suffers heart attack and dies at UP Bank

Mahoba:

A video of a 30-year-old bank employee suffering a heart attack in his office has raised concerns about the rise in heart disease among young Indians. The latest case is that of Rajesh Kumar Shinde, general agricultural manager of an HDFC branch in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh.

Shinde was working on his laptop when he suddenly slumped in his chair, CCTV footage from June 19 showed.

His colleagues sitting next to him alerted others and moved him from his desk to an open area. They sprayed him with water in the face and even attempted to give him CPR in an effort to make him feel better.

As his condition worsened, he was taken to a hospital, but it was too late. He died.

CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation is an emergency life-saving procedure that includes chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth ventilation efforts.

Aging is one of the main factors related to heart health, but the increase in heart attack deaths among people under 40 years of age has raised concern in the country. Doctors attribute this alarming increase in heart disease to a sedentary lifestyle, poor diet and stress, among other causes.