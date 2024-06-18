On camera, woman reverses her car off a Maharashtra cliff, falls 300 feet to her death

A woman died after reversing her car off a cliff and falling 300 feet into a ditch in Maharashtra. The incident was caught on camera by the woman’s friend who was recording a video of her learning to drive.

In the video, Shweta Deepak Surwase, 23, is seen in the driver’s seat while her friend Suraj Sanjau Mule, 25, records a video of her. The two friends had traveled from Aurangabad to Sulibhanjan Hills on Monday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Surwase got into the car and began to slowly reverse it, as the video shows. The car is still 50 meters from the cliff. However, as she continues to back up, the speed of the car increases and her friend warns her to slow down. “Clutch, clutch, clutch,” she shouts as the car’s engine revs. She runs to stop her, but the car falls into the ditch, killing Mrs. Surwase.

According to witnesses, the car rolled down a 300-foot-high cliff and fell into a gorge. Images showed the mangled remains of the vehicle in the ditch.

The friends were visiting the Dattatreya temple area in Sulibhanjan. During the rainy season, the Sulibhanhan hills are packed with tourists who come in large numbers to witness the picturesque landscape.