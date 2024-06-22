On camera, Haryana traffic cop dragged by drunk driver, viral video

A traffic cop was dragged by a speeding vehicle after asking for the driver’s documents in Haryana’s Faridabad. The incident took place in the Ballabhgarh bus stand area and was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

According to the police, the episode occurred last night when a driver, allegedly drunk, obstructed traffic by parking his car in the middle of the road to pick up passengers. A traffic sub-inspector approached the driver, asked for his vehicle documents and prepared to issue a challan. This routine check quickly turned into a heated dispute.

Eyewitnesses said that when the sub-inspector leaned out of the driver’s door to examine the documents, the driver suddenly stepped on the accelerator. The officer was dragged a few meters, clinging to the speeding vehicle before the vehicle stopped. Onlookers and other traffic personnel quickly surrounded the vehicle and rescued the officer.

The police identified the driver and promised to take strict action against him.