On camera, a burqa-clad man robs a jewelry store in Hyderabad and stabs the owner

Videos of the incident show the store owner running after the robbers outside.

Hyderabad:

A jeweler and his son foiled a robbery at their shop following a violent attack by two men, one disguised in a burqa and the other in a helmet, in Medchal on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday. The suspects, armed with a knife, left empty-handed after a fierce fight that left the store owner injured.

The attempted robbery took place around 1:45 p.m. when the two men, without identifying themselves, broke into the store. The man in the burqa immediately attacked Sesharam, the shop owner, and stabbed him in the shoulder. His accomplice, who was wearing a helmet, began collecting jewelry and cash.

Despite his injuries, Sesharam’s quick thinking and the timely intervention of his son, Suresh, prevented the robbery. Suresh’s loud cries for help before throwing chairs at the robbers forced the attackers to flee, leaving the stolen goods behind. The thieves escaped on a motorcycle and disappeared before the police could reach the scene and arrest them.

Videos of the incident show Sesharam running after the robbers outside the store as they tried to flee on a motorcycle. Suresh also runs out of the shop with a chair that he threw at the burqa-clad thief who was a passenger on the bike.

The robbery occurred just 25 meters from the local police station. Furthermore, the ongoing construction of a flyover nearby had led to the removal of around 25 CCTV cameras in the vicinity. The robbers also wore gloves and left no fingerprints.

According to Narsimha Reddy, senior officer of Hyderabad police, specialized teams have been formed to track down the suspects. The use of Hindi by the robbers inside the shop suggests that they could be associated with the Bawariya gang, known for cases of muggings and robberies across Hyderabad, police said.