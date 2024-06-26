Om Birla vs K Suresh

The contest will be between BJP’s Om Birla, three-time MP from Kota in Rajasthan and speaker of the last Lok Sabha and eight-term Congress MP from Kerala’s Mavelikara, K Suresh. The BJP is seen as choosing Birla to reinforce the message of continuity.

The Speaker is elected by simple majority taking into account the number of MLAs present and voting. Seven deputies – five from the opposition and two independents – have not been sworn in and cannot vote, sources have said.

While the Opposition has 232 seats, the NDA has 293 MPs. He is also expected to have the support of all four MPs from YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress.

The stage was set for Tuesday’s polls when the Congress took a snap decision to field K Suresh just 10 minutes before the noon deadline.

His decision was prompted by the BJP’s rejection of his hopes of filling the posts of interim president and vice president. Initially, the party expected Suresh to get the job of acting president, which eventually went to Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJP.

On Tuesday morning, the government, while seeking consensus for Om Birla, made it clear that they are not considering a vice president’s post, nor the opposition’s claim, for now.

Congress’s Rahul Gandhi said: “Rajnath Singh called up Mallikarjun Kharge and asked him to provide support…the entire opposition said we will support him, but the convention is that the vice president should be on our side. Rajnath Singh said: “I would call again… but he already has. Not yet… The Prime Minister is asking for cooperation but our leader is being insulted.”

Tuesday afternoon passed with parallel meetings in both camps. While Union Home Minister Amit Shah met NDA allies, the Opposition Bloc gathered at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s house.

Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress has signaled that it did not approve of the decision to force a contest. As for supporting K Suresh, he will communicate his decision before 9 am, the party said.