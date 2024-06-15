Odisha Cabinet Portfolios Announced: Who Gets What: See Full List

Mohan Majhi took oath as the state’s first BJP chief minister on Wednesday.

Bhubaneshwar:

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday allotted portfolios to his council of ministers, keeping home, finance and several other departments for himself, according to an order issued by Raj Bhavan.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo took charge of the Agriculture, Farmers Empowerment and Power departments.

The other deputy chief minister, Pravati Parida, a debutant MLA and the only woman in the 16-member council of ministers, has been assigned the department of Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti and Tourism.

Majhi took oath as the state’s first BJP chief minister here on Wednesday.

The other departments that are also headed by the prime minister are general administration and public complaints, information and public relations, water resources and planning and convergence.

Veteran BJP leader Suresh Pujari was given the Revenue and Disaster Management departments, while Rabi Narayan Naik, a farmer leader, was given the Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water departments.

Tribal leader Nityananda Gond got the departments of school and mass education, ST&SC development, minorities and backward classes, welfare, social security and empowerment of persons with disabilities, the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)