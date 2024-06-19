Nvidia’s Jensen Huang adds $4 billion to his net worth in a single day

Jensen Huang was ranked 76th among the richest people in the world.

Nvidia Corps. CEO Jensen Huang has become the 11th richest person in the world, according to ForbesThe list of billionaires in real time.

Huang added more than $4 billion to his net worth in a single day on Tuesday, June 18. This came after Nvidia became the world’s most valuable public company, taking advantage of a boom fueled by artificial intelligence.

The company’s shares rose more than 3% on Tuesday, June 18, bringing Mr. Huang’s net worth to nearly $119 billion.

Nvidia shares have more than doubled this year after tripling in 2023. The stock has risen nearly 28 times over the past five years.

Jensen Huang, who was ranked the 546th richest person in the world in 2019, has added more than $114 billion to his net worth over the past five years, according to Forbes. His net worth increased more than 2,250% during the period.

The Nvidia boss was the 76th richest person in the world with a net worth of $21 billion at the end of 2023.

The 61-year-old technology executive derives his net worth from a 3.5% stake in Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia. Huang co-founded the computer chip company in 1993 with Chris Malachosky and Curtis Priem. He has served as CEO and President of Nvidia since its inception.

The technology giant went public in 1999 and its business has increased in recent years.

Last month, Nvidia became the first computer chip company to reach $3 trillion in market capitalization, surpassing Apple Inc. NVIDIA It recently executed a stock split that brought Nvidia’s stock price below $130 after trading above $1,200.

Nvidia controls an ecosystem of hardware and software solutions that its rivals are trying to replicate, thanks to its dominant market share for the high-end accelerator that trains AI. The company has presented an ambitious plan to annually update its AI accelerators.

Tesla’s Elon Musk maintained his position among the world’s richest with a net worth of $214.1 billion, followed by Jeff Bezos at number two and Bernard Arnault and family in third place.