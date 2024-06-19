Nvidia surpasses Apple and Microsoft and becomes the most valuable company in the world on the stock market

Washington:

Nvidia on Tuesday leapt ahead of other technology companies to become the world’s most valuable publicly traded company, in the latest sign of the power of artificial intelligence.

The chip company, which has enjoyed a monumental rise over the past 18 months amid enthusiasm for generative AI, jumped 3.4 percent around 1725 GMT, giving it a market capitalization of around 3.3 trillion dollars, slightly ahead of Microsoft and Apple.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)