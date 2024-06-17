NTA officials will not be spared if

Dharmendra Pradhan assured the students and parents that the government has taken this seriously.

New Delhi:

Amid concerns over the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan admitted that “improvements are needed” in the National Testing Agency ( NTA), which conducts the nationwide exam for medical school applicants.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the minister assured that action would be taken against the NTA officials if they were found guilty of “irregularities” in the NEET 2024 (undergraduate) exams.

“On the recommendation of the Supreme Court, an order has been given to re-examine 1,563 candidates. Some irregularities have come to light at two places. I assure students and parents that the government has taken this seriously,” he said Dharmendra Pradhan to ANI.

“Even if big officials of NTA are found guilty, they will not be spared. Many improvements are needed in NTA. The government is worried about this, no culprit will be spared, they will receive the severest punishment,” he said. saying.

Last week, the NTA told the Supreme Court that grace marks given to 1,563 candidates in the NEET-UG exam would be scrapped and candidates were given the option to retake the exam on June 23. The results of the new test will be declared. before June 30, as reported by the high court.

If any of these candidates choose not to retake the test, their previous score will be restored without the additional scores.

The results of the medical entrance examination, which was taken by 24 lakh students on May 5, were declared on June 4. Accusations of a leak of the exam soon emerged. As many as 67 students scored a perfect score of 720/720.

Several students were given grace marks supposedly to compensate for the loss of time at the exam centre.

Many student organizations have protested against the alleged irregularities of NEET, including distribution of incorrect question papers, tearing of optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets or delays in distribution of sheets.

Amid attacks from the opposition over the exam dispute, the Education Minister told NDTV that students and parents should not panic.

“Some accusations and vague information are coming in. Let us wait for the investigation by the concerned authorities. Let us wait until July 8 for the Supreme Court’s ruling. There is nothing to hide…” he told NDTV.