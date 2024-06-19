“Now that the video is out…”: Pakistani star Haris Rauf breaks silence on altercation with fans

Haris Rauf, fast bowler of the Pakistan cricket team, took to social media to address the conversation surrounding the viral video showing him fighting with a fan in Florida. In the video that was shared several times on social media, Rauf can be seen running to hit a fan who was trolling him while he was walking with his wife. Some people detained Rauf while his wife tried to pacify him. The video further showed that the fan and Rauf exchanged some expletives before they were finally separated by the other people. Rauf even said that “Indian hoga (must be Indian)”, but the fan quickly replied “Pakistani hoon (I’m from Pakistan).” In the end, the cricketer was removed from the situation as his wife constantly tried to calm him down and get him away from the fans present around him.

In his social media post, Rauf said he wanted to address the situation and while he is open to criticism, he “won’t hesitate to respond” if someone insults his parents and family.

“I decided not to post this on social media, but it’s not like the video is out, I feel it is necessary to address the situation. As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of comments from the public. They have the right to support us or criticize us, without However, when it comes to my parents and family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, regardless of their profession,” Rauf posted on social media platform X. (formerly Twitter) .

Pakistan had a horrible outing in the T20 World Cup 2024 as they were eliminated in the league stage after losses against the United States and India. The team led by Babar Azam won their matches against Canada and Ireland, but it was too late as they failed to reach the Super 8 stage.