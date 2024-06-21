Not Gautam Gambhir, this Indian most likely to lead team in upcoming series: report

VVS Laxman and his support staff at the National Cricket Academy could accompany the Indian team to Zimbabwe for the five-match T20I series starting on July 6, while Gautam Gambhir is expected to begin his tenure as tour coach. Sri Lanka. It is understood that the squad for the Zimbabwe series will be announced later this week, either on June 22 or 23. Currently, the young performers of the IPL, including the BCCI’s ‘specific list of players’, are having a camp under the supervision of Laxman in the ANC.

Gambhir is currently the favorite to become the head coach of the senior men’s team, beating former women’s team head coach WV Raman. The announcement is a mere formality and could be finalized in the coming days.

Gambhir will also have the opportunity to choose his support staff, comprising batting, bowling and fielding coach.

However, it is understood that Gambhir could begin his task from mid-July when India travel to Sri Lanka for a white-ball series consisting of three T20Is and as many ODIs.

“There is a possibility that Laxman along with some of the NCA coaches will travel with the new team to Zimbabwe. Laxman and the NCA team have always been filled when Rahul Dravid and the first team coaches have taken periodic breaks during their period.” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is understood that a young team will go to Zimbabwe but would have between six and seven members of the T20 World Cup contingent.

Three rookies, who are sure to get a look are Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma and all-rounder Nitish Reddy, while one between Yash Dayal or Harshit Rana could also get his first call-up.

The team captain will be Hardik Pandya, if he does not ask for rest, or Suryakumar Yadav, who led the T20 team against Australia at home and in an away series in South Africa.