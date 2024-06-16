Noida woman finds centipede inside tub of Amul ice cream ordered online

This incident is not isolated.

Noida:

Deepa Devi wanted to make mango smoothie for her five-year-old son. But she got more than she bargained for when she opened a tub of Amul Vanilla Magic ice cream ordered from Blinkit, intended to be used as part of her recipe. Instead of enjoying a delicious mango smoothie, her plans were ruined by an unwanted guest: a centipede.

The incident took place in Sector 12 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The tub of ice cream turned into a nightmare as soon as the lid was lifted. The sight of the many-legged intruder sent shivers down her spine, forcing her to record the surreal experience. The video starts with Ms. Deepa showing the unused tub of ice cream. She then opens the lid on which a frozen centipede is locked. The video has since gone viral on social media, raising questions about food safety standards.

Deepa quickly filed a complaint with Blinkit and the e-commerce platform refunded her the Rs 195 cost of the ice cream. Blinkit has also assured him that they have escalated the matter to Amul for further investigation.

This incident is not isolated. Just two days ago, Dr. Orlem Brandon Serrao of Mumbai experienced an even more gruesome surprise when he bit into his ice cream cone and discovered a human finger. The incident, which occurred in Malad, left Dr. Serrao horrified.

“I had ordered three ice cream cones from an app. One of them was a Yummo brand caramel ice cream. After eating half of it, I felt a solid piece in my mouth. I thought it might be a nut or a piece of chocolate. and I spit it out to check what it was,” Dr. Serrao said.

“I’m a doctor, so I know what the body parts look like. When I examined it carefully, I noticed the nails and fingerprints underneath. It looked like a thumb. I’m traumatized,” he added.

A case was registered against the ice cream company for food adulteration and endangering human life.