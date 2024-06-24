No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or Hardik Pandya for Zimbabwe T20Is, says report. Shubman Gill to lead

While the entire cricket world is focused on the T20 World Cup 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is working in the background to select the Indian team to tour Zimbabwe for 5 T20Is. The tournament is scheduled to begin on July 6, and the next generation of Indian cricket stars are expected to travel to the country, while veterans like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will be rested. Even players like Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav reportedly rejected the offer to travel with the team to Zimbabwe.

According to a report in the indian express, in the absence of Rohit, Hardik and Surya, Shubman Gill is likely to be named captain of the Indian team for the Zimbabwe series. The team is expected to consist of Indian Premier League stars like Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tushar Deshpande and Harshit Rana.

Also included will be the likes of Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh, who are touring the US and West Indies with the Indian team for the T20 World Cup.

Shubman Gill also traveled with the Indian team to the United States as a member of the reserve team, but was sent back along with pacer Avesh Khan.

Who will coach India in the Zimbabwe series?

Since the suspense over Gautam Gambhir’s recruitment as India’s new head coach is not yet over, National Cricket Academy director VVS Laxman is expected to travel with the team to Zimbabwe along with a few other coaches.

The next Indian coach, most likely Gambhir, is expected to join the team for the Sri Lanka tour starting on July 27.

Probable India squad for Zimbabwe T20I series: Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Yash Dayal, Khalil Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel (week)