‘No one in the team talks about Jasprit Bumrah…’: India star reveals inside secrets amid T20 World Cup

4-1-7-3. Three wickets for seven runs. Those were Jasprit Bumrah’s figures in India’s first Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Afghanistan. And had it not been for Suryakumar Yadav’s brave 28-ball 53, Bumrah would have bagged a third Man of the Match award in the T20 World Cup. In such good form, Bumrah doesn’t need much advice from the bowling coach either. His teammate Axar Patel revealed that no one in the team tells Bumrah how to bowl.

Speaking after the match, Axar Patel said that India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey prefers to make small talk with Bumrah, for fear of confusing him with too much advice.

“I don’t think anyone in the Indian team talks about Bumrah’s bowling as he has an idea of ​​what to do,” Axar Patel said.

“From what I’ve seen, the bowling coach doesn’t interfere much. He tells him, ‘Whatever your thinking is, it’s clear, so just execute your plans,'” Axar said.

And it would be wise to do so. Bumrah has been in exceptional form. After finishing IPL 2024 with his best economy in a single season, Bumrah has carried his form into the T20 World Cup 2024, picking up eight wickets in four games.

Against Afghanistan, Bumrah’s clarity of mind was once again evident. Realizing the slow nature of the Barbados wicket, Bumrah used cutters and slower deliveries, which paid dividends.

Earlier, he had picked up the wicket of Afghanistan’s top scorer of the tournament, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, in the second over.

Bumrah finished with three wickets, giving away just seven runs and even bowling a maiden.

“Jasprit Bumrah is a world-class bowler and we can always get out of a difficult situation with such quality in the team,” Axar added.

Bumrah won the Man of the Match award in India’s first two T20 World Cup matches against Ireland and arch-rivals Pakistan. Notably, Bumrah turned the game on its head in the middle matches against Pakistan, dismissing the well-positioned Mohammad Rizwan.

India will next face Bangladesh on June 22, in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.