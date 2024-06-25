No leaks at Ram temple, rainwater dripping from pipes, says Trust chief Nripendra Mishra

Nripendra Mishra said measures have been taken to protect water devotees. (Archive)

Ayodhya:

Ram Temple Construction Committee president Nripendra Mishra on Tuesday rejected allegations by the temple’s head priest about leakage of rainwater coming out of the sanctum sanctorum.

“There was no water leakage, but rainwater came down from the pipes fixed for installing electrical cables,” Mishra said.

“I have myself inspected the construction of the temple. The second floor is under construction. When the roof of the second floor is finally constructed, rainwater will stop entering the temple,” Mishra told reporters here.

Alleging negligence in the construction of the temple, Ram Janmabhoomi temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das on Monday alleged that there were no arrangements for drainage of rainwater from the temple premises after Saturday midnight rains and urged the temple authorities to take necessary measures. corrective measures.

Mr. Das had asked the temple authorities to take cognizance of the incident and take necessary steps to stop the leakage and ensure the release of water from the temple.

He had claimed that there were major leaks from the roof of the temple’s sanctum sanctorum in the first heavy rains that occurred at midnight on Saturday.

Rainwater was seeping from the roof directly above the place where the priest sits in front of the Ram Lalla idol and where people come for VIP ‘darshan’, he said.

“It is very surprising that engineers from all over the country are building the Ram temple. The temple was inaugurated on January 22. But no one knew that if it rains, the roof would leak.

“It is surprising that the roof of a world famous temple is leaking. Why did this happen?” she added.

Such an incident happens in the presence of such top engineers, which is very wrong, he said.

Mishra said steps have been taken to protect devotees from water and sunlight by temporarily constructing the roof.

On the progress of construction of the temple, Mishra said that work on the first floor was underway and it will be completed by July this year. He expressed hope that the construction of the temple will be completed by December.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)