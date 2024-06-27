No jail time for Indian-born doctor who threw his wife and two children off a cliff in the US

Dharmesh Patel, a radiologist, drove his car with his wife and two children, ages 7 and 4, off a cliff.

An Indian-American doctor who drove his Tesla off a cliff in the US with his wife and two children inside, in an alleged attempt to kill them, will not serve any jail time for now and will receive mental health treatment.

Dharmesh Patel, a radiologist from California, drove his car, with his wife Neha and their two children, aged 7 and 4, off a cliff last year after suffering a psychotic attack, psychologists told the court. Patel believed his children were at risk of being victims of sex trafficking, which led him to crash the car, they said.

After falling off the cliff, the Tesla fell more than 250 feet. However, the family miraculously survived the accident and was rescued from the wrecked car. After being rescued, his wife admitted that he drove the car off the cliff intentionally, but she later testified that she did not want her husband to be prosecuted.

According to doctors, Patel suffered from schizoaffective disorder and major depressive disorder weeks before the accident. “He had been hearing footsteps and thought he was being followed in the weeks before the accident. He was paranoid and a little delusional that he acted at that time to protect his family from a worse fate,” a psychologist told the court. And he added that he was “concerned that his children were at risk of being kidnapped, possibly for sexual abuse.”

On Thursday, a US court decided that Patel was eligible for a “mental health diversion,” which allows a mentally ill defendant who has committed a crime to receive mental health treatment instead of serving a prison sentence. The law states that such a provision can only be considered if the disease played a significant role in the crime.

Superior Court Judge Susan M. Jakubowski found Patel eligible for the program based on doctors’ diagnosis and ordered that he be released to his parents in California. He will be monitored with GPS and appear in court once a week. He is also not allowed to travel outside his country and must surrender his driving license and his passport.

The next hearing in the case will take place on July 1.