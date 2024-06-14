No chance for Pakistan in T20 World Cup? Ex-India Star says “All the best for the next edition”

Former Indian speedster Sreesanth has backed the United States ahead of Babar Azam-led Pakistan to advance to the Super 8 in the T20 World Cup as he feels the co-hosts of the showpiece event “deserve it”. Pakistan got a reprieve on Wednesday after arch-rival India won the match against the United States, keeping the Azam-led team’s hopes of progressing to the next stage of the main event via the remaining group spot. India achieved a hard-fought 7-wicket victory over the co-hosts, United States. The victory took the Rohit Sharma-led team to the Super-8 stage.

Pakistan’s fate is still at stake. The Men in Green need Ireland to do them a favor by defeating the United States on Friday, which will bring the question of qualification to the net run rate. If the United States prevail over Ireland, the Men in Green’s campaign will end on a sour note, although they will have one more game to play on Sunday.

But if luck favors Pakistan and they beat Ireland in their final group stage match, they could qualify for Super 8 with a better NRR.

The former Indian pacer believes it would be a miracle if Pakistan managed to qualify for the next stage.

“I don’t think Pakistan is following the necessary routine. They are not focusing on their domestic leagues. All their legends like Wasim bhai (Akram) and even Waqar Younis say that they need to change the entire system. So I will just tell Pakistan the best for the next World Cup. If they come back from this position, I don’t think it will be easy,” Sreesanth, who features as an expert on the show ‘Caught and Bold’, told ANI.

Pakistan fans will closely follow the match at the Florida Stadium, where the United States will face Ireland. The United States has won two of its three matches (against Pakistan and Canada) showing discipline, sharpness and skills.

Although India won the match, the US team put up a strong fight. Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav maintained their composure to see off the game for the Men in Blue.

US captain Monank Patel, Nitish Kumar, Saurabh Nethralvakar and many other stars have made their mark on the field with some eye-catching performances.

Sreesanth feels that the co-hosts deserve to make it to the next round and take on the top teams to continue their fairytale story in the main event.

“One of the things about the T20 World Cup is that all the teams look strong on paper. If we talk about planning and execution, the US team prevailed because of their planning and execution in the last two years and they have worked tough. I want the USA team to play in the Top 8 because they deserve it. They have done more than enough justice to be in the Top 8,” he added.

Pakistan will conclude their group stage on Sunday against Ireland in Florida.