Nitish Kumar’s party MP sparks row Devesh Chandra Thakur

A newly elected MP from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) on Monday found himself at the center of a controversy for lamenting that “Muslims and Yadavs” did not vote for the BJP-led NDA.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Sitamarhi MP Devesh Chandra Thakur can also be heard lamenting that “NDA voters themselves” gravitated towards the opposition RJD.

Thakur, 71, former president of the state legislative council, made his parliamentary debut in the recently held Lok Sabha elections, winning the seat by a modest margin of less than 55,000 votes.

“I didn’t get the votes of Suris (a fishing community) and Kalwars. Even the Kushwahas abandoned me. Only because the respected Lalu Prasad (RJD supremo) gave tickets to many Kushwahas. Could a Kushwaha elected from somewhere else be of any help for community members in my constituency?” Mr Thakur could be heard asking in the video, which PTI did not independently verify.

Later, he said, “I have made it clear that Yadavs and Muslims should not expect me to be of any help to them. They will be treated with due respect, including offered tea and snacks, when they visit me. But I will do it.” “We will not address any of his problems.” The JD(U) MP added that he had expressed his feelings to a “Muslim” who visited him after the elections.

“I asked the Muslim brother how can you expect me to work for you when you did not vote for me just because my party is aligned with the BJP,” Thakur said, claiming that the visitor agreed with his statement and returned feeling regretful. for his electoral choice.

Often called “Ajaatshatru” in political circles due to his friendly disposition, Thakur retained the seat for his party, which opted to unseat MP Sunil Kumar Pintu.

Thakur defeated his closest rival from RJD, Arjun Roy, former MP from the Lok Sabha seat.

The JD(U) leader’s outbursts met with disapproval from the RJD as well as its ally BJP, leaving the party to its fate.

“The comments made by Mr Thakur are objectionable. An MP is the representative of all sections of society in his constituency,” said Bhai Virendra, chief spokesperson of the RJD and an MLA.

BJP OBC Morcha national general secretary Nikhil Anand also made a strong statement, but without mentioning Mr Thakur by name.

“Venting frustration in a manner that smacks of caste prejudice is shameful and deplorable in politics. The BJP drags down all social segments. In Bihar, no political party can succeed if it tries to marginalize the Yadavs, who represent 14 percent of the population. total population,” said Mr Anand.

The BJP leader singled out “27 OBCs, four of them Yadavs” in the Union Council of Ministers and claimed it was proof of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to “social harmony”.

JD(U) and MLC chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar responded to the criticism by saying, “It is unthinkable for Thakur to discriminate against any section of the society. He was simply expressing his pain at not getting votes even from those to whom he could have helped.” personally but that he let himself be carried away by other considerations.

