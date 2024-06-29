Nitish Kumar’s party at Key Meet

New Delhi:

The Janata Dal United (JDU) concluded its national executive meeting with a resolution demanding special state status for Bihar. The party, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stressed the long-standing need for special status to be granted to Bihar, highlighting the economic and development disparities.

Addressing the media after the meeting, a senior JDU leader said, “The demand for special state status for Bihar is not new. It is a crucial step towards accelerating Bihar’s growth trajectory and addressing the state’s unique challenges.”

The resolution also underlined the need to safeguard Bihar’s reservation quota, which was recently raised to 65 per cent. The JDU proposed that this quota be included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to protect it from judicial scrutiny and ensure its uninterrupted implementation.

Regarding the recent controversies, the party expressed deep concern over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and called for a thorough investigation. “It is imperative to restore the credibility of such crucial exams and maintain the confidence of students and parents in the fairness of the process,” the leader added.