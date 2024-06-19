Nitish Kumar grabs PM’s tattooed finger at Nalanda inauguration, video goes viral

Prime Minister Modi and Nitish Kumar attended the inauguration of Nalanda University today.

A video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s index finger for indelible voting ink has gone viral on social media, soon after the two leaders attended the inauguration ceremony of the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir.

A video published by news agency PTI shows Arvind Panagariya, chancellor of Nalanda University, addressing the gathering. The camera then focuses on Prime Minister Modi and Mr. Kumar. Suddenly, the Chief Minister of Bihar grabs the Prime Minister’s left hand, almost taking him by surprise. The movement also alerts the security personnel sitting behind.

VIDEO | #bihar CM Nitish Kumar checks PM Modi’s finger for indelible ink marks during the inauguration event of the new campus of #NalandaUniversity in Rajgir. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/uBkthqzxMm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 19, 2024

When the Prime Minister leans towards him, Kumar appears to check the Prime Minister’s index finger. He then shows his left index figure to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister today inaugurated the 455-acre campus of Nalanda University and said his visit there within 10 days of his third term bodes well in India’s development journey.

“I had the opportunity to come to Nalanda ten days after taking oath for the third term. This is good luck. I also see it as a good omen on the path of India’s development,” he said.

Developed on the site of the old Nalanda University, the central university has two academic blocks with 40 classrooms and a seating capacity of around 1,900. It has two auditoriums and a student hostel with a capacity of around 550 people.

The 455-acre campus also features an international center, an amphitheater, a university club and a sports complex. Nalanda University campus is a ‘Net Zero’ eco-friendly campus. It is powered by solar energy, drinking and domestic water treatment plants, a water recycling plant and several bodies of water.