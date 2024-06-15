Nitish Kumar embarrassed Bihar when he touched PM Modi’s feet: Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor said Nitish Kumar embarrassed Bihar by “touching PM Modi’s feet”.

Bhagalpur, Bihar:

Political strategist-turned-activist and politician Prashant Kishor on Friday accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of having “touched the feet” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure his own stay in power.

Prashant Kishor, who has been leading the ‘Jan Suraaj’ campaign, was addressing a public meeting in Bhagalpur.

“People ask me why I criticize Nitish Kumar now, after having worked with him in the past. He was a different man then. His conscience had not been put up for sale,” said Kishor, who had led the JD (OR). ) in the 2015 presidential election campaign and formally joined the party two years later.

“The leader of a State is the pride of his people. But Nitish Kumar embarrassed Bihar when he touched Prime Minister Modi’s feet,” he alleged, referring to the NDA meeting in Delhi last week.

Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) won 12 seats in the Lok Sabha polls to emerge as the second-largest ally (after the TDP) of the BJP, which failed to win a majority on its own.

Prashant Kishor said, “There is a lot of talk that Nitish Kumar will play a key role in PM Modi’s return to power. But how is the Bihar CM leveraging his position? He is not using his influence to ensure benefits for the state “He is tapping feet to ensure that he remains in power, with the support of the BJP, even after the 2025 assembly elections.”

Notably, Kishor first came to prominence in 2014 for handling Prime Minister Modi’s spectacularly successful Lok Sabha election campaign.

By the time he left political consulting in 2021, Kishor had worked for several high-profile politicians, including Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Jagan Mohan Reddy.

