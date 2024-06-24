Nine months later, BJP leader Mamta Yadav’s death remains a mystery

BJP leader Mamta Yadav

Bhopal:

Nine months after the unexplained death of Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Mamta Yadav, investigations involving police in two states have not yielded any clues.

Mamta Yadav’s body has not yet been handed over to her family in Ashoknagar, about 200 kilometers from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh.

The investigation is mired in bureaucratic inertia between the police departments of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Ms Yadav’s body, identified by a tattoo, was found in UP’s Prayagraj. The family says they want to cremate her according to Hindu rituals, but they can’t.

“We want to perform his last rites with dignity. The police should hand over his body to us,” said Raina Bai, the BJP leader’s mother.

Mamta Yadav went missing on September 11, 2023. She told her family that she was traveling to Prayagraj to recover Rs 7 lakh from an acquaintance. She last spoke to her brother on September 21. After that, she disappeared. Despite the family’s repeated requests, police allegedly delayed filing a missing person report and their searches turned up no results for months.

In February, police called Rajbhan, Mamta’s brother, to Prayagraj to identify his sister from photographs of unclaimed bodies. The body was found on September 26, 2023 and buried by the police in Prayagraj.

“Mamta had said her life was in danger,” Rajbhan said, recalling their telephone conversation. “Despite our repeated appeals, the police offered little help.”

Mamta’s brother revealed that his sister had pen drives containing sensitive information about several politicians.

“There was immense political pressure,” he revealed. “He kept two pendrives in a locker, but never revealed their contents.”

The investigation has been paralyzed by jurisdictional conflicts.

“The body was recovered by the Prayagraj police, so it is their responsibility to investigate it. We have handed over all the evidence to them,” said Vineet Jain, superintendent of police, Ashoknagar.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has called for a high-level probe into the BJP leader’s death.

“I have written to the DGP (Director General of Police) demanding that the NIA (National Investigation Agency) or STF (Special Task Force) take up this case. It is not a trivial matter; it involves the brutal murder of a BJP Mandal president,” he claimed, expressing skepticism about a CBI probe.

The BJP, however, has rubbished conspiracy theories surrounding the case.