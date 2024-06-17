Nikhil Gupta, Indian accused of murder plot, extradited to US from Czech Republic: Report

Federal prosecutors allege that Nikhil Gupta hired a hitman to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot against a Sikh separatist, has been extradited from the Czech Republic, media reported on Sunday.

Gupta, 52, was arrested in the Czech Republic last year at the request of the US government on charges of involvement in a plot to assassinate Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. He is expected to appear in federal court in New York on Monday.

Gupta is currently housed at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he is listed as an inmate. The Washington Post was the first media outlet to report on his extradition.

“Gupta, who had been detained in the Czech Republic, arrived in New York over the weekend, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive legal proceedings. Normally, extradited defendants must appear before the court within a period of the day of his arrival in the country,” the newspaper stated.

Federal prosecutors allege that Gupta hired a hitman to kill Pannun and paid $15,000 up front. They allege that an unnamed Indian government official was involved in it.

Gupta’s extradition comes ahead of US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s visit to New Delhi for the annual ICET dialogue. Sullivan is expected to raise the issue with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval.

India has denied involvement in such a case and has launched an investigation into the allegations.

Gupta, through his lawyer, has denied the charges and said he has been “wrongfully accused.”

“Gupta’s lawyer, Rohini Musa, wrote in a petition to the Supreme Court of India that her client is being unfairly prosecuted, saying there is “nothing on record linking the petitioner to the alleged mass plot to murder the alleged victim. “The Washington Post said.

“Musa complained that Gupta received adverse legal advice from a Czech government-appointed lawyer “under the undue influence of…US agencies” during the initial phase of his detention. He said India and the US were “going back and forth to blame each other for their foreign policy,” the newspaper reports.

