Nikhil Gupta, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Murder-for-hire case, US: On Pannun case, India looks at institutional reforms: Senior US official

The Indian government has designated Gurpatwant Singh Pannun as a terrorist (File).

New Delhi:

Murder-for-hire allegations against Indian national Nikhil Gupta – who the US says conspired with another Indian to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun – have prompted New Delhi to consider “institutional reforms… necessary to address” to such accusations, Kurt M. Campbell, deputy secretary of state of the United States government, told reporters on Wednesday.

Gupta, 53, was arrested by Czech officials in June last year and extradited to the United States this month.

This was after a request from the United States, which accused him of conspiring with an Indian government official to hire a “hitman” who was later revealed to be an undercover US federal agent. The United States has claimed it has material showing the employee asked Gupta to plan the murder.

In return, the employee said a criminal case against Nikhil Gupta in Gujarat would be dropped.

Gupta was presented in federal court in New York and pleaded “not guilty.”

Before the appearance, his lawyer told news agency PTI that “this is a complex matter for both countries” and referred to “emerging details… that may cast the government’s allegations in a new light.”

Without request for consular access

So far, Gupta has not requested consular access, which is the right of any Indian in his position. “We are looking into the matter… to see what can be done (and) we are in touch with his family,” India said.

READ | ‘No request for consular access’: India on US murder-for-hire plot case

Under current US law, Gupta faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Mr Gupta had previously complained through his legal representatives that he had been “wrongly accused”.

Also in December, Gupta filed a petition with the Supreme Court of India (a family member listed only as ‘X’ filed a petition) alleging multiple human rights violations during his stay in a Czech prison.

READ | ‘Approach Czech Court’: Supreme Court over arrest of Indian in US murder plot

Specifically, Gupta alleged a violation of fundamental rights, including the “forced consumption of beef and pork,” which he found offensive as a “devout Hindu and vegetarian.” However, the petition was dismissed and the court stated that it had to respect the sovereignty of other nations’ courts.

India’s response

India has designated Pannun as a terrorist but has distanced herself from the plot.

In November last year, the Foreign Office acknowledged the charges were a “cause for concern” and highlighted that the government had launched a high-level investigation into the matter. “We have said that this (the act of ordering Pannun’s murder) is contrary to government policy,” the ministry said.

READ | ‘Against policy’: India on US official’s alleged role in assassination plot

The ministry also said that the Indian government “takes such inputs seriously as they also affect our national security interests, and relevant departments are already examining the issue.”

In December, a senior White House official said India “remains a strategic partner (but) we take these allegations and this investigation very seriously.”

READ | ‘Take it very seriously’: US after Indian in alleged murder plot

Today, on the Indian side’s cooperation on this issue, Mr. Campbell said, “India has been receptive…” but stressed that the United States will continue to seek accountability from the Indian government.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to receive the latest NDTV updates in your chat.