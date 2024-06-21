Newsom backs returning tribal lands amid dam removal project

It has been more than a century since members of the Shasta Indian Nation saw the last part of their ancestral home, a landscape along the Klamath River where villages once stood, flooded by a massive hydroelectric project.

Now there are more than 2,800 acres of land that covered the settlement, known as Kikacéki., will be returned to the tribe. The reclamation is part of the largest river restoration effort in American history, the removal of four dams and reservoirs that had isolated the tribe from the spiritual center of their world.

“For a long time we have felt a great loss, the loss of our family, our ancestors, the loss of our villages and ceremonial sites,” said Janice Crowe, president of the Shasta Indian Nation. “Now we can return home, return to the culture, return to the ceremony and begin to weave a new story for the next generation of Shasta, who will be able to call our ancestral lands home again.”

Aggressive and impactful reporting on climate change, the environment, health and science.

Recently, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state’s support for the return to commemorate the fifth anniversary of his apology to indigenous Californians for the theft, violence, forced assimilation and emotional trauma to which they were subjected, and his promise to make amends in part. through land recovery.

This stretch along the sacred waterway, with its oak and redwood forests and rocky outcroppings, was where the Shasta harvested elderberries and currants, hunted deer, and used wild squash roots to attract salmon to their nets. It had also been the scene of tribal ceremonies.

Until recently, most of the site was submerged under the Copco and Iron Gate reservoirs.

With the dismantling of dams and the draining of reservoirs, miles of river valley are visible once again, and the return of free-flowing water has fueled hopes of reviving the salmon rivers that had sustained the valley’s tribes since immemorial times. Klamath River Renewal Corp. will transfer the 2,800 acres once the work is completed, which could happen by the end of the year.

The reappearance of the stolen land resurfaces a disturbing chapter in the history of the Shasta people, said Sami Jo Difuntorum, the tribe’s chief cultural preservation officer. He has been giving guided tours of the area for years.

The gold rush of the mid to late 19th century brought miners to the area who killed indigenous people and sexually assaulted tribal women. The violence and land theft were horrible enough, but they led to another atrocity, Difuntorum said: the displacement of people who believe the land is an extension of themselves.

“Some say it’s woven into our DNA,” Difuntorum said of this deep attachment to the natural world. “I sure feel that way when I’m up there.”

Then, in 1911, what remained of the Shasta territory was confiscated by eminent domain (the process that governments and special districts use to purchase private property against the will of the owner) to build the Copco Dam No. 1, a segment of the Project Lower Klamath. now in the process of dismantling.

“People didn’t want to sell; People didn’t want to leave,” said Difuntorum, 65.

She thinks about the plight of the women of Shasta, like the family of her great-great-grandmother, known to everyone as Kitty Grasshopper. Grasshopper’s daughters married local white landowners after the dams were built, Difuntorum said.

Difuntorum recalls stories passed down by elders about the pressure women faced to adopt the customs of the dominant white culture and suppress their tribal identity.

He struggles to put into words how strange it feels for the tribesmen to carry on for so long, knowing that the only place they feel most at home has been in the hands of someone else and at the bottom of man-made lakes.

“When you think about Indian health and well-being, it’s mental, emotional, physical, spiritual, all those things,” he said. “Every time we’re there doing tours, I don’t think I’ve gotten through one without – I won’t say I melted – but crying… It feels like this generational wound.”

The lands that will return to the Shasta Indian Nation include not only the footprint of the Copco Reservoir around what was known as Ward’s Canyon Ranch, but also the former Copco No. 2 power plant, which still stands. Plans are to turn the power plant into an interpretive learning center where visitors can learn about the tribe and the history of the river, Difuntorum said.

The tribe will also work to restore the land’s native vegetation, especially plants the tribe has traditionally grown for food, basketry, medicine and ceremonies. Some of the crops, as well as canned venison and salmon, will be shared with tribal members through a food sovereignty program.

Difuntorum also looks forward to the creation of a six-mile heritage trail and the revival of the First Salmon Ceremony, the annual spring event that marks the start of the salmon fishing season, a ritual the tribe has been unable to perform. since before the dams. were built.

“How can you give people back their sense of belonging?” Difuntorum asks.

She believes the state’s effort to return land to the Shasta Indian Nation, a group of Shasta people who are not recognized as a sovereign entity by the federal government, represents an answer to this question. She sees the partnership as a model for how governments work with tribes to atone for mistakes that shattered civilizations and caused pain that flowed from generation to generation.

The Newsom administration’s support follows similar moves to help other tribes claim land or enter into co-management agreements. The state’s Tribal Nature-Based Solutions grant program has awarded $107.7 million to fund 34 projects and support the return of nearly 50,000 acres of land to California tribes, including the acquisition of 10,395 acres of forest property by the Hoopa Valley Tribe and the acquisition of 10,395 acres of forest property by the Tule River Tribe. 14,672 acres for the conservation of the environment and species.

The Yurok Tribe recently entered into a new agreement with Save the Redwoods, California State Parks, and the National Park Service. to the co-manager of ‘O Rewa 125-acre culturally important property that was transferred to them.

“You hear a lot about reparations and what justice looks like; I don’t even know if I can understand what justice would be for me as a Native woman,” Difuntorum said of his tribe’s land reclamation.

“Giving back the land so our people can return to where we come from is very important,” he said. “But should it be more than that? “I don’t know the answer to that, but I think it’s a good start.”