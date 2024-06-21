New tensions between the Biden administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

The Gaza war is a particularly thorny issue for Biden, who is seeking a second term this year.

Washington:

Fresh tensions arose this week between President Joe Biden’s administration and Benjamin Netanyahu over the Israeli prime minister’s criticism of American weapons deliveries, comments the White House described Thursday as “upsetting” and “disappointing.”

The trouble began when Netanyahu claimed in a video posted on social media earlier this week that the US administration – Israel’s main military backer – had been “withholding weapons and ammunition” from his country in recent months.

“Those comments were deeply disappointing and certainly irritating to us, given the amount of support we have and will continue to provide,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

“No other country is doing more to help Israel defend itself against the Hamas threat and, frankly, other threats it faces in the region,” Kirby said.

The day before, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that “we really don’t know what he’s talking about.”

With the exception of “a particular shipment of ammunition,” Jean-Pierre stated that “there are no other pauses. None.”

He was referring to a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs that Washington says is under review because of concerns about their use in densely populated areas.

– Biden-Netanyahu tensions –

But Netanyahu appeared to double down later on Thursday, saying in a statement that he is “prepared to suffer personal attacks as long as Israel receives from the United States the ammunition it needs in the war for its existence.”

The dispute is not the first between the head of the Israeli government and the Biden administration since the start of the Gaza war, which began with an unprecedented attack by Hamas in October.

Biden had previously expressed his firm opposition to a major Israeli operation in Rafah, southern Gaza, where more than a million civilians are located, and threatened to stop certain arms deliveries if his warning was not heeded.

The Gaza war is a particularly thorny issue for Biden, 81, who is seeking a second term this year.

The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the growing death toll have provoked harsh criticism of the president from the progressive wing of his party; the pressure Biden has had to balance with the long-standing US policy of backing Israel.

The latest round of bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas was triggered by an unprecedented attack on October 7 by Palestinian militants in southern Israel, which killed 1,194 people, mostly civilians, according to a tally by the AFP based on official Israeli figures.

The militants also took 251 hostages. Of them, 116 remain in Gaza, although the army says 41 are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed at least 37,431 people, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-ruled territory’s Health Ministry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)