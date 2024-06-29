New rules set for SIM card replacement under mobile number portability from July 1

TRAI has amended the new SIM replacement rules under mobile number portability with effect from July 1.

New Delhi:

Amendments to Mobile Number Portability (MNP) regulations to check fraudulent SIM swapping and replacement activities will come into effect from July 1, said telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India ( TRAI).

“The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), on March 14, 2024, issued the Telecom Mobile Number Portability (Ninth Amendment) Regulations, 2024, which will come into force from July 1, 2024,” it adds. the statement issued by the regulator. .

According to TRAI, SIM swapping or SIM replacement means a process of acquiring a new SIM card in place of a lost or non-working SIM card by the existing subscriber.

As per TRAI rules, users can also opt for Mobile Number Portability (MNP) facility which allows them to retain their mobile number when they move from one access provider to another access provider in the

country.

With a view to periodically improving the MNP process, the Telecom Mobile Number Portability Regulations 2009 have been amended eight times in the past.

TRAI has also decided to introduce an additional criterion for rejection of application for allotment of Unique Carrier Code through these amending regulations. It further mandates that UPC shall not be allotted if the application for UPC was made before the expiry of seven days from the date of SIM change or replacement of mobile number which was earlier than ten days.

In an explanatory note, the telecoms regulator stated that while some stakeholders believed that a waiting period of 10 days after a SIM change or replacement was appropriate, others argued that a shorter waiting period, such as two to four days, would be more reasonable and that a waiting period of 10 days may cause inconvenience to subscribers, particularly in cases of urgent transfer.

“These regulatory amendments are aimed at curbing mobile number portability through fraudulent SIM swapping or replacement by unscrupulous elements,” TRAI added.

