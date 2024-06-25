Netanyahu’s strategy is war, war and more war

At least now it is clear: Benjamin Netanyahu has a strategy for the war in Gaza and commits his country to an indefinite conflict.

That seems the only logical conclusion that can be drawn from the television interview that the Prime Minister of Israel gave to Channel 14 on Sunday, which was as worrying as it was illuminating. In his first meeting with national media since Hamas carried out its terrorist attack more than eight months ago, Netanyahu rejected the terms of a proposed ceasefire for Gaza brokered by the United States and approved by the United Nations Security Council. United Nations, and said he was prepared to open a second front against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

None of this is meant to deny that Israel faces extraordinarily difficult decisions, nor to exonerate Hamas from the primary blame it bears for the disaster it has wrought on Gaza’s Palestinians since October 7. However, it is increasingly difficult to dismiss the claims of critics in Israel. who say Netanyahu needs the war to prevent right-wingers from collapsing his government, leaving him to face a personal reckoning for security failures. Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, shares this need for the war to continue. He believes – correctly – that it serves his purpose of weakening and ultimately destroying Israel.

Netanyahu told reporters that the intensive phase of the war in Gaza would end “soon,” ushering in a new phase in which Israel would retain security control in the strip, while “cutting off” remaining Hamas forces when necessary. . He also said Israel would transfer responsibility for civil administration to unspecified Palestinians (though not the Palestinian Authority), backed by countries in the region.

At the same time, however, Netanyahu ruled out any path toward a Palestinian state and said he would accept only a temporary ceasefire to secure the release of hostages still held by Hamas, after which fighting must resume. The prime minister’s office has since appeared to backtrack, saying Israel remained committed to the US-led peace proposal, which aims for a lasting end to hostilities, even if the process is divided into stages. Meanwhile, Israel’s Arab neighbors have made clear that they will become involved in postwar Gaza only if there is a permanent ceasefire and a road map to a Palestinian state.

In other words, the only achievable element of Netanyahu’s strategy is the long-term military occupation of Gaza. Considering the explosive situation in the West Bank, where hardline members of Israel’s cabinet have defunded the Palestinian Authority and supported the activities of Jewish settlers, the prospects for any kind of deal look even dimmer.

Most worrying of all for the still young Israeli state, Netanyahu said he would move troops released from the war in Gaza to Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, saying Israel would fight on multiple fronts if that were what was necessary to stop Hezbollah. would shoot. the rockets and missiles that have forced the evacuation of Israeli cities and towns along the border.

Last week, clearly concerned that Netanyahu is now planning a full-scale invasion, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened a “no holds barred, no rules, no limits” war if Israeli forces invaded. That seems increasingly likely.

All of this conflicts with the central goals of the US administration, which are to end the bloodshed in Gaza that is negatively affecting both US interests throughout the Middle East and President Joe Biden’s re-election prospects, preventing at the same time any escalation towards a regional war. that could attract not only Hezbollah, but also its patron, Iran. Here too Netanyahu is playing hardball. On Sunday, he doubled down on his claims – flatly denied by officials in Washington – that the United States has cut weapons supplies to Israel, and that only a small amount has arrived in the past four months.

Details of the American arms shipments are not public, but this seems like an obvious attempt by Netanyahu to scapegoat the United States for its own failure to meet his unrealistic goal of eradicating Hamas. As I and many others have said before, it is possible to militarily punish Hamas and degrade its ability to attempt a second October 7th, but not make it disappear, short of removing all Palestinians from Gaza. No amount of guns will change that.

Next month, Netanyahu appears set to take his brinkmanship a step further, addressing the US Congress in the midst of a presidential election campaign. No matter what Israel’s political survivor extraordinaire says to the contrary, this is an aggressive and deeply partisan move.

As with many other things he is doing, Netanyahu’s uncompromising approach will be supported by many Israelis who were still traumatized on October 7 and eager to restore the sense of security they enjoyed before. However, that confidence turned out to be an illusion. Netanyahu’s strategy risks expanding the war on multiple fronts, alienating potential Arab partners and causing lasting damage to the bipartisan American support that has underpinned Israel’s security for decades.

This will delight Hamas and prevent Netanyahu’s government from collapsing. In the long term, he promises disaster for Israel, Lebanon and the Palestinian people. Tens of thousands of Israelis protested over the weekend, calling for the return of all hostages and early elections to elect a government best able to lead Israel out of the impasse of violence into which Netanyahu and Hamas have led it. They were right.

Marc Champion is a Bloomberg opinion columnist covering Europe, Russia and the Middle East. He was previously the Wall Street Journal’s Istanbul bureau chief.

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.

