NET scrapped amid NEET row, opposition gets new ammunition

UGC NET was held on Tuesday and was canceled yesterday

New Delhi:

The cancellation of the UGC-NET exam amid the ongoing protests against the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) has provided fresh ammunition to opposition parties to attack the Narendra Modi government ahead of the Parliament session.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of a candidate for the post of assistant professor in universities and colleges and also for award of research fellowships. The Ministry of Education yesterday ordered that the exam, held on Tuesday, be scrapped after it emerged that its integrity could have been compromised.

This exam was also conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is already under fire for alleged irregularities in NEET. This time, in a change from practice, NET was done in pencil and paper mode. More than 11 lakh students had registered for the exam.

INDIA bloc leaders, optimistic about restricting the BJP below the majority mark in these Lok Sabha polls, have joined forces to attack the Center for mishandling key exams.

.@Narendra Modi Yeah, You “discuss a lot about exams”, when will you “discuss NEET exam”? The cancellation of the UGC-NET exam is a victory for the spirit of thousands of students. This is the ego defeat of the Modi government by which they made a malicious attempt to trample the future of our youth… – Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 19, 2024

The Congress described the Narendra Modi-led NDA government as a “paper leak government”. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the prime minister. “Narendra Modi ji, you talk a lot about exams, but when will you conduct ‘NEET pareeksha pe charcha’? Cancellation of UGC-NET exam is a victory of passion of lakhs of students,” he said. Addressing Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, he said the minister first said that no paper had been leaked in NEET, but when arrests were made in Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana, he accepted that “some scam” had taken place. “When will NEET exam be cancelled?” he asked.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the government’s “corruption and laxity” is detrimental to the youth.

The corruption and corruption of the BJP government is fatal for the youth. After the news of the NEET exam scam, now the NET exam held on June 18 has also been canceled due to fear of irregularities. Will accountability be fixed now? Will the Minister of Education take responsibility for this poor system? – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 19, 2024

“After the news of the NEET exam scam, now the NET exam held on June 18 has also been canceled due to fear of irregularities. Will the accountability be fixed now? Will the Education Minister take responsibility for this laxity?” he asked in a Hindi post.

…And now, following the news of the irregularities, the UGC-NET exam has also been cancelled. Under the BJP government, the paper mafia is rigging all the exams one after the other. This could also be a big conspiracy by someone against the country. Understand the deepest: If the police recruitment exam is leaked… – Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 20, 2024

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the “paper mafia” is involved in cheating in all exams under the BJP regime. “There should be a court-supervised investigation and the guilty should receive the harshest punishment. No one should be spared,” he posted on X.

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Priyanka Chaturvedi said the repeated failure to conduct national exams fairly “exposes the incompetence of the NTA”.

The Prime Minister of India organizes this elegant Pariksha Pe Charcha event. Can you first ensure fair pariksha for thousands of students preparing for these competitive exams? By continuing with the same Education Minister, he has disappointed the entire young generation of India. Graduates do not have jobs,… – Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) June 19, 2024

“This is an educational emergency and it also disappoints thousands of students who prepare diligently for these entrance exams, not forgetting the mental pressure they go through,” he said. “Cancelling is not the solution, but accountability by the government and NTA is. This utter disregard for young students and their careers is unfortunate,” she added.

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale said the country’s examination process has “collapsed”.

The structure of our country’s examination process has collapsed. Paper leaks and irregularities are rampant and the useless NTA is complicit in it. After the NEET fiasco, the UGC-NET has been cancelled, literally 1 day after the students wrote the exam. The lives and future of… pic.twitter.com/lqE7TwwX4Q – MP Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) June 20, 2024

“Paper leaks and irregularities are rampant and the useless NTA is complicit in it. After the NEET fiasco, the UGC-NET has been cancelled, literally a day after the students wrote the exam. The lives and the future of our students are destroyed every day. And the NDA 1.0 government is shameless to even take responsibility,” he said.

The Education Ministry said yesterday that the UGC had received some inputs from the National Cyber ​​Crime Threat Analysis Unit of India’s Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Centre. “These prima facie data indicate that the integrity of the aforementioned examination may have been compromised,” he said.

“To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, it has been decided to cancel the UGC-NET June 2024 exam. A fresh examination will be conducted, for which information will be shared separately,” the ministry said . adding that the CBI will investigate the matter.

With the new Lok Sabha set to meet for the first time on Monday, the cancellation of UGC-NET along with the ongoing NEET fiasco is likely to be a big talking point as the BJP faces stronger opposition in the House .