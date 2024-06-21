NET Paper leaked on Sunday and sold on encrypted social media platform: CBI sources

New Delhi:

The question paper for the UGC-NET exam held on Tuesday was leaked 48 hours earlier and was sold on the dark web and encrypted social media platforms for Rs 6 lakh, Central Bureau of Investigation sources told NDTV. The NET exam had been scrapped by the Ministry of Education (which was already receiving criticism for the NEET-UG exam) which cited input from a federal anti-cybercrime unit.

Sources said the source of the leak, however, is unclear at this time. The agency will work with the NTA or the National Testing Agency, which is the central body that conducts competitive exams.

The role of training centres, where thousands of aspirants enroll, at a high cost, in the hope of cracking exams like NET, NEET (for medical courses) and IAS (for civil services) are also being investigated. , in several states, according to sources. he said, explaining that CBI officers could visit some in person.

The CBI on Thursday filed its first FIR or first information report in this case, in which it accused yet unidentified persons based on the ministry’s complaint. The ministry had said the information indicates “prima facie that the integrity of the exam may have been compromised.”

“Probable corruption…”: CBI sources on NET Row

Also on Thursday, hours after UGC-NET was annulled, sources said authorities believed a major corruption scandal was hidden behind the leaked documents. Given these concerns, sources said officials accused of conducting the exam, including those who prepared the question papers, would be investigated.

Earlier, the ministry – fending off opposition attacks over the NEET dispute – said it had been forced to scrap the NET “to ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process”.

After the exam was cancelled, students protested on university campuses across the country, claiming they had flagged paper leaks last week, days before the exam, but no action was taken.

Lucknow University students said at least one item had been leaked and was available for just Rs 5,000. This, they said, had been circulating through WhatsApp and Telegram groups since June 16.

UGC-NET refers to the University Grants Commission’s National Eligibility Test, a qualifying examination for appointments to teaching positions in colleges and universities, as well as for scholarships.

More than 11 lakh students had registered for the exam.

There have been furious protests by students and the opposition over the NET and NEET controversies; Petitions on the latter are being considered by the Supreme Court.

NEET-UG Row

In the NEET row, apart from allegations of leaked question papers, the grace marks awarded to 1,563 candidates and the unusually high number of students scoring a perfect score of 720 have been flagged as red flags.

The petitioners demanded a new test but, for now, the NTA only agreed to reverse the scores of the 1,563 who obtained additional scores and offered them a second chance.

Four men, including Anurag Yadav, a candidate, have been arrested in Bihar in the NEET queue.

Yadav, 22, told police he had been training at a training center in Kota, Rajasthan.

“My uncle, Sikandar Yadavendu (also arrested) works as a junior municipal engineer. He told me to come back…he said my result was ‘ordained’…” he said after his arrest.

The government reacts

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has stated that a high-level committee will be formed and that the interests of students are the government’s first priority.

“I want to assure everyone that the government is committed to ensuring the interests of students. We will not compromise on that or on transparency…” he told reporters on Thursday evening.

political clash

This has also triggered a political blame game between the ruling BJP and the Congress-led opposition bloc, particularly in Bihar, where deputy chief minister Vijay Sinha of the former party accused his predecessor and RJD and opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, of having links with the accused. .

The RJD dismissed the allegation and said the BJP is trying to divert attention from its failure.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi and Trinamool’s Saket Gokhale have also attacked the BJP on the issue.

