Nepalese spiritual leader ‘Buddha Boy’ found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor

A controversial spiritual leader known as ”Buddha Boy” was found guilty by a Nepalese court on charges of sexually assaulting a minor. The leader whose real name is Ram Bahadur Bomjan was arrested in January for sexual assault of a minor, as well as suspicion of involvement in the disappearance of at least four of his devotees.

A Sarlahi District Court judge found him guilty of sexually assaulting an underage girl and said sentencing would be on July 1. He could face at least 12 years in prison, but he can still appeal against her conviction.

The 33-year-old guru, who his followers believe is the reincarnation of Gautama Buddha, became famous as a teenager after his followers said he could meditate motionless for months without water, food or sleep. However, some reporters filmed him eating and he was also seen sleeping when his followers said he was meditating in private.

Allegations of abuse and misconduct against Bomjan date back more than a decade. In 2010, dozens of assault complaints were filed against him. At that time he said that he had beaten his followers because they had disturbed his meditation.

On the run for years, the 33-year-old was arrested by officials from Nepal’s Central Bureau of Investigation in January this year on the outskirts of Kathmandu. During the arrest, the police also confiscated Nepalese notes worth $227,000 and other foreign currencies worth $23,000.

Before fleeing, Bomjan still commanded a legion of followers as accusations against him mounted. At one point, tens of thousands of people had gathered to witness his supposed meditation miracles deep in the jungle.

When he was 16, Bomjan disappeared for nine months to wander the desert of eastern Nepal, prompting a 24-hour vigil by Buddhist monks who prayed for his safe return.