NEET slogans in Lok Sabha as Dharmendra Pradhan takes oath

Dharmendra Pradhan is drawing flak over NEET irregularities

At the center of the political storm around irregularities in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan faced NEET slogans raised by opposition MPs when he took oath as a member of the Lok Sabha, who met today for the first time after center.

Footage of the House proceedings shows Mr Pradhan walking towards the Lok Sabha podium amid chants of “NEET” and “shame” from the opposition benches.

Protests are underway in various parts of the country after the NEET UG exam results declared on June 4 revealed shocking irregularities. The Center has now ordered a CBI probe into the matter. Amid public outcry, several nationwide contests have been canceled or postponed.

Service is the supreme religion. I am honored to take oath as MP of the 18th Lok Sabha. I will always try to fulfill people's aspirations and serve society to the best of my ability. It is an honor to be sworn in as a Member of Parliament of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Speaking to NDTV, Pradhan stated that he is not shirking his responsibilities and the Education Minister is taking steps to avoid such anomalies in the future. He has also said that students’ interests are paramount. “I appeal to students to keep faith, the government is working with a ‘zero error’ commitment,” he had said.

Opposition parties, however, have intensified their attacks, claiming that there was an educational emergency in the country and demanding Pradhan’s resignation.

As the new Lok Sabha MPs were taking oath, the Congress’s student wing, NSUI, was staging an anti-NEET protest at Jantar Mantar, minutes from the new Parliament building. Protesters were also planning to march towards Parliament, but police said no permission had been given for the march.

The NEET anomalies and protests against them are likely to be a key talking point in this session of Parliament as the opposition, optimistic after a better performance in these general elections, prepares to corner the government.